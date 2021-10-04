(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that a Madina-style welfare state, economic development and a prosperous nation was Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream.

In a tweet, the minister said that Kamyab Pakistan Programme being launched to help 3.7 million families with limited resources to stand on their own feet financially from Rs1400 billion.

It would help alleviate poverty and empower the underprivileged people, he said.

Farrukh Habib said interest-free loans would be given to farmers through Kamyab Farmers Programme. Similarly under the Kamyab Karobar Programme, interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 will be provided for businesses.

Farrukh said that financial facility was being provided on easy installments for house building under low cost house scheme.

Technical education and Health Justice Card was also part of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.