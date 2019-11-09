UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madina Welfare State A Guiding Principle For All Times: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:59 PM

Madina welfare state a guiding principle for all times: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that State of Madina established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a guiding principle for the people of all ages as it had not merely focused the betterment of Muslims but the whole humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said that State of Madina established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a guiding principle for the people of all ages as it had not merely focused the betterment of Muslims but the whole humanity.

In his message to the countrymen on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the prime minister said islam had introduced the concept of first welfare state in the human history which was executed by the Holy Prophet and his companions.

He said the high principles being followed by today's modern welfare states had already been practiced by the Holy Prophet by establishing State of Madina in the age of darkness and the deteriorating society.

Moreover, the companions of the Holy Prophet further enriched this concept through ensuring justice and equality in their respective tenures which was the golden chapter of the world history.

Congratulating the people and the Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the prime minister said the Holy Prophet was the embodiment of high morals who had started preaching Islam after getting recognition as truthful and honest.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had never told lie nor breached the trust. He had not only accepted the norms of other religions but also committed to adhere to those at the time when one could not imagine so.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH), through his good governance, had established such a welfare state that had guaranteed equal rights to everyone besides giving religious freedom to all the citizens. These were the golden principles of the State of Madina which did not exist in any state of that era, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sunday Gold Muslim All

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Model court awards life imprisonment to ..

2 minutes ago

Four of fake security guards company arrested, arm ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Iran Does Not Develop Nuclear Weapons ..

2 minutes ago

Italian companies seeking partnerships at ADIPEC 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Germany Remembers Role of Soviet Union in Nation's ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Creating Startup-Friendly Atmosphe ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.