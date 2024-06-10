Madinah Health Launches Smart Robot Service In Central Area Near Prophet's Mosque
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The branch of the Saudi Ministry of Health in Madinah region launched the "Smart Robot" service in central area near the Prophet's mosque.
The branch indicated that the service aims to present and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in more than 96 languages around the world, SPA reported.
Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working round-the-clock to serve the guests of Allah.
They provide health and emergency services during the Hajj season nrar the Prophet's Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.
Recent Stories
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lower buying trend witnessed in Taxila cattle market3 minutes ago
-
ECP approves PML-N MNA’s request to change election tribunal in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Abbasi warns stern action against timber mafia13 minutes ago
-
PPP Khyber welcomes Kundi’s appointment as KP Governor13 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais to lead Eid Al-Azha prayer at Grand Mosque of Makkah13 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry welcomes guests under Custodian of two holy mosque guest program13 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman presents performance report to CM23 minutes ago
-
KP govt taking measures to enhance educational facilities, females' literacy: Minister23 minutes ago
-
Pashto film artist Khushboo shot dead in Nowshera23 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ gear up to finalize Eid-ul-Azha shopping33 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city33 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s preemptive information sharing amid heatwave helps achieve zero causality33 minutes ago