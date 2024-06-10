ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The branch of the Saudi Ministry of Health in Madinah region launched the "Smart Robot" service in central area near the Prophet's mosque.

The branch indicated that the service aims to present and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in more than 96 languages around the world, SPA reported.

Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working round-the-clock to serve the guests of Allah.

They provide health and emergency services during the Hajj season nrar the Prophet's Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.