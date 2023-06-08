Madinah municipality completes preparations for 2023 Hajj season

Authorities in Madinah said they are fully prepared for the launch of their operational plan for the 2023 Hajj season, with the aim of providing the best possible services to pilgrims

The municipality said it has hired more than 9,900 people and provided more than 800 items of equipment to help control and improve the quality and safety of food by monitoring markets, commercial centers, cafes, restaurants and catering kitchens, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is also monitoring gas stations and service centers on highways, as well as barbershops, beauty salons, and street vendors to help ensure high levels of hygiene and environmental sanitation through continuous cleaning and sterilization.

Authorities said their operational plan focuses on the city center, residential neighborhoods, mosques and their surrounding areas, historical Islamic sites, and markets.