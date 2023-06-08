UrduPoint.com

Madinah's Hospitals Boost Capacity To 22% For Hajj Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Madinah Health Cluster announced today that Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health had increased the capacity of beds for public hospitals in Madinah by 22%.

This percentage is distributed between emergency departments, intensive care units, and inpatient wards at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City and King Fahad Hospital in preparation for the increasing number of pilgrims coming to Madinah this year, SPA reported.

The Ministry has completed its preparations in Madinah for the Hajj season in nine hospitals, three urgent care centres, three health control centres at the ports, three seasonal health centres and three fully equipped mobile medical units to be equipped for the increased visitors during the busy season.

