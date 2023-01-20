UrduPoint.com

'Madman' Played Havoc With Pakistan's Economy: Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

'Madman' played havoc with Pakistan's economy: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said a "madman" had pushed Pakistan to the brink of default by playing havoc with its economy.

Talking to media persons in London, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Imran Khan, had made peoples' lives miserable.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) would do all in its capacity to pull the country out of the economic crisis. "People were more prosperous during my four-year rule. On the other hand, Imran's four-year (mis) rule had multiplied their (people's) miseries", Nawaz said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came into power to pull country out of economic quagmire, as Imran had pushed it to the brink of disaster.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

27 minutes ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

27 minutes ago
 Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to bo ..

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to boost women’s leadership in cl ..

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Foru ..

Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October

50 minutes ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gende ..

UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gender Circle discusses positive im ..

50 minutes ago
 White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia ..

White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia Opened Espionage Case Against ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.