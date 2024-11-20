Open Menu

Madrasa Escapee Reunited With Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Multan police on Wednesday reunited a teenager with his parents after he escaped a madrasa and started doing labour at a hotel in Jhelum, police said.

Fourteen-year-old Muhammad Arshad was admitted to Madrasa Darul Uloom Zakariya, Chah Mahmood Wala, in Qadirpur Raan, six months back. However, the boy escaped from there and reached Jhelum where he started working at a hotel.

His parents got a case registered against unknown accused suspecting their son had been kidnapped and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar ordered the police to recover him, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

SHO Qadirpur Raan Muhammad Ramzan and his team were swift in locating the boy and brought him back to Multan where he was reunited with his family.

The parents expressed profound gratitude and praised police for speedy recovery of their son.

