Madrasa student shot dead

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A madrasa student was shot at and killed by unknown people in the suburbs of Burewala city on Friday, police said.

The 16-year-old Tehzeeb, a resident of Chak 245/EB, was returning to his home from madrasa when some unidentified people shot him dead.

The accused threw the pistol in nearby fields and escaped.

A police team, headed by DSP Burewala, reached the spot and started investigations. The body of the deceased was sent to rural health centre Gaggo Mandi for postmortem examination.