Madrasah students pay orientation visit to police stations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A number of Madrasah students paid visits to two police stations of the district on Wednesday for their orientation to get insight into how police work.

The visits were made on the invitation of DSP City Circle Tahir Ejaz.

Students from Faizan-e-Madina Masjid and Madrasah, led by their teacher Qari Nazir Ahmad, visited different parts of model city police station and Sadar police station.

During their tour to different sections, police officials briefed students on police work and their routine anti crime operations.

Seminary students asked questions from police officials during the interactive sessions.

The DSP said on the occasion that students must pay attention to their education, both religious and modern day education, for success in life and to serve the country as a useful citizen.

Later, the SDPO arranged lunch for the students and offered his prayers with them.