Madrassa reforms main reason behind Azadi March: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Monday that Madrassa reforms were the main reason behind Azadi March being organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Talking to ptv, she said Maulana was doing politics for personal motives, adding he wanted anarchy in the name of 'Azadi March' for political instability in the country.

Replying to a question, she said Azadi March had no genuine objective other than covering the wrongdoings of corrupt leaders of PML-N and PPP.

She asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to tell the nation about his services for islam as he was using religion for personal gains.

She made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give an NRO to anybody.

The doors of negotiations were open for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, she said.

The solution to all social and economic problems of the country lies in political stability, Zartaj added.