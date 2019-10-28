UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrassa Reforms Main Reason Behind Azadi March: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:02 PM

Madrassa reforms main reason behind Azadi March: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Monday that Madrassa reforms were the main reason behind Azadi March being organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Monday that Madrassa reforms were the main reason behind Azadi March being organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Talking to ptv, she said Maulana was doing politics for personal motives, adding he wanted anarchy in the name of 'Azadi March' for political instability in the country.

Replying to a question, she said Azadi March had no genuine objective other than covering the wrongdoings of corrupt leaders of PML-N and PPP.

She asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to tell the nation about his services for islam as he was using religion for personal gains.

She made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give an NRO to anybody.

The doors of negotiations were open for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, she said.

The solution to all social and economic problems of the country lies in political stability, Zartaj added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.