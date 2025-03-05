Open Menu

Madrassa Roof Collapse Traps Students In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Several students have been injured and many more are feared trapped after the roof of a madrassa collapsed in Dera Ghazi Khan District, Kot Chutta on early Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources, the reason behind the roof collapse is still unknown and unfortunately many children are trapped under the debris, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police have rushed to the scene of the madrassa roof collapse to rescue those trapped and provide assistance.

