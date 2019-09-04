Madrassa students to appear in all Federal Board exams: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said religious seminaries have affirmed that their students would appear in middle, Matric and intermediate level examination of Federal Board like other public, private schools.

He said the seminaries had, in principle, agreed with the federal government initiative for bringing their students in the mainstream in order to ensure a uniform education system in the country.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government had established National Curriculum Council (NCC) under which the new curriculum from class one to five was being prepared which would be introduced by March 2020.

In this regard, he said, all stakeholders including public and private sector schools, Madrassas, concerned departments had been taken on board on the issue.

He said that after holding several meetings regarding religious seminaries with Wafaq-Ul-Madaris, it had been decided that the Madrissa students would appear in the middle, matric and intermediate examinations like the students of other schools.

The passed students of Madrissa would be awarded the degrees of matric and intermediate, he added.

Shafqat said the public, private schools and religious seminaries would be bound to adopt One National Curriculum.

After intermediate, the Madrassa students would be eligible to join civil, security and other services, he said.

This was the major achievement of the present government regarding implementation of the uniform education system, he remarked.

The federal cabinet in its last meeting had approved to open twelve country-wide offices of the education ministry for the registration of the religious seminaries.

For the purpose, the cabinet had also approved the budget of Rs two billion for the next three years.

He said PC-I of the project was being prepared, adding that the government would make efforts to enure proper use of funds.

On the demand of Madrassas, the government had provided them the period of four to five years for completely implementing new educational policy, he said.

He added the government would provide all out support including financial and teaching to Madrassa's after registration.

He lauded the efforts of Ulma-e-Karam, and other religious organizations for their cooperation with the government to achieve the task of bringing uniformity in educational system.

He also appreciated the role of religious seminaries for playing their vital role in provision of education especially to the poor.

He assured that the standard of the new national curriculum would be set as per international level. The new curriculum would be included the ethical subjects for the characterization of the students so that they could be a good citizen.

The government, he said, was in consultation with all stakeholders in formulation of new educational policy and assured the matter would also be discussed in the Inter Provincial Ministers Conference.

The subjects for the students of religious seminaries would be finalized by the Madrassas, he said.

To a question, he said the government under Ahsaas Programme would provide Rs five billion to the Higher Education Commission for the awarding of scholarships to the undergraduate students with an aim to support the deserving students.

Replying to another query, he said the government through moderntechnology would provide quality education to the students offar-flung areas.