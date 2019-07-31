UrduPoint.com
Madre-e Millat Fatima Jinnah Being Remembered Today

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being remembered for her selfless, courageous and vital role she had played in the creation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being remembered for her selfless, courageous and vital role she had played in the creation of Pakistan.

Today marks her 126th birth anniversary across the country and therefore, rich tributes are being paid by all electronic, and print media for her active role in the Pakistan movement along with her brother M.A.Jinnah seventy one years ago.

Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi.

She was a dental doctor and obtained her dental degree from Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, University of Calcutta in 1923.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife's death in 1929 but Miss Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with her brother and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

In 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women s Association (APWA).

She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah is referred as the Mader-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement.

She soon became a good biographer, stateswoman, and one of the leading founders of Pakistan. She was the author of famous book "My Brother" .

She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections for the presidency of Pakistan as a candidate for the Combined Opposition Party of Pakistan (COPP) at the age of 71 against the former military administrator, Ayub Khan but could not get popular support .

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah passed away at the age of 73 years on July 9, 1967. Fatima Jinnah, is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights, and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement .

