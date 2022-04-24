UrduPoint.com

Mafia Creates Artificial Shortage Of Diesel In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Mafia has created artificial shortage of diesel across the city, while citizens, on Sunday has demanded immediate solution of the issue. Talking to APP, locals transporters and farmers demanded the prime minister of Pakistan and ministry of petroleum to take strict action against petrol and diesel mafia.

It was reported that that due to fuel shortage transport was disturbed and agricultural machinery remained inactive due to artificial shortage.

Muhammad Nadeem, a local while sharing his worries about the shortage of diesel, said that the shortage of diesel at petrol pumps has made difficult for farmers to operate tractors, harvesters and tube wells in the ongoing harvesting season. He also alleged that such petrol pumps were selling diesel in black while also indulged in hoarding practices.

