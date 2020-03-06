Mafia in efforts to save Londoners from accountability process: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that a strong mafia was trying through organized efforts to save Londoners from accountability process

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that a strong mafia was trying through organized efforts to save Londoners from accountability process.

"Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would not return from London, which is raising serious questions over accountability process in the country and creating disappointment among masses", the federal minister stated this while talking to media persons after attending a ceremony of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) held here at a local hotel.

The federal minister said, "Opposition neither has a leader nor a manifesto. Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman lack such a stature to become a threat to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf".

Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are divided into groups while Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are a separate group, he claimed.

About coronavirus, the minister said coronavirus has become a serious matter spreading over more than 85 countries however situation is under control in Pakistan with the efforts of the present government.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Fawad Chaudhry said the government was committed to taking revolutionary steps in the field of education adopting scientific ways.

The efforts are also underway to send more students abroad for acquiring higher education, the federal minister further said.