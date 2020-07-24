Mafia is behind flour price hike: Khurum Sher zaman

The PTI Karachi's president Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday claimed that wheat is being stolen and smuggled through bribery

He alledged that Sindh government's criminal silence is showing that its own people are involved in it.

After milk and vegetables, people are forced to buy expensive flour.

Rs 9 per kg increase in flour prices across the province is a heavy burden on the poor people of Sindh, said a communique here.

Khurram Sher Zaman blamed that thousands of tons of wheat have been eaten by the rats of the Sindh government and the warehouses of Sindh have become empty.

He further said, "We hope that now Sindh government will not take loan from the World Bank or any other institution in the name of flour crisis."Khurum Sher Zaman warned that if there was no reduction in flour prices, people would join hands to protest against the incompetent provincial government of PPP.