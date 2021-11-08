Mafia making all out effort to flop government: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that mafia was making all out efforts to flop the incumbent government since its inception

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly stood against the mafia and he (PM) would defeat them.

He said sometime mafia created pressure groups and sometime threatened to overthrow the government. Sometime the mafia hoarded sugar and took cover of stay from the court, he said.