Magazine Published To Highlight PCMA's Activities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Magazine published to highlight PCMA's activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has achieved another milestone by publishing the first ever magazine of the Chemical Industry with the title of "Chem Petro Chem".

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmad inaugurated first edition of the magazine.

Speaking on this occasion, Abrar Ahmad said that chemical was the 4th largest sector in international trade. He said PCMA wanted to make this sector self-reliant by developing a strategic roadmap, which could create thousands of new jobs.

He said the magazine would be helpful for highlighting PCMA's initiatives, research and activities to the relevant quarters on monthly basis.

The PCMA Chairman appreciated efforts of the editorial team, particularly of Kashif Chaudhry, a member of PCMA in bringing out a research based magazine of PCMA with good quality and content, at par with world's the best publications of chemical sector.

