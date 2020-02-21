UrduPoint.com
Magic Science Show Tomorrow At PNCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:11 PM

Magic Science show tomorrow at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club and ECO Science Foundation, tomorrow, will be organizing a fun science show and hand-on science workshop at Pakistan National Arts Council (PNCA) for the students and other aspirants interested in science.

The show will take place on the sidelines of 5th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival while the other sponsors of the show included Pak Alliance for Maths and Science and Indus Cultural Forum.

Magic Of Science show would be and an entertaining activity that will include many simple scientific tricks to decipher the basic laws and theories of various scientific phenomenon such as inertia, pressure, light, sound, force and gravity.

