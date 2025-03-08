Open Menu

Magistrate Arrest 7 Vendors For Overcharging During Ramazan Inspections

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Magistrate arrest 7 vendors for overcharging during Ramazan inspections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration has intensified market checks to ensure food items are sold at government-approved rates during Ramadan.

During surprise inspections in Sector F-17’s Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Society (MPCH), seven vendors were arrested for overpricing chicken, beef, fruits, and vegetables.

Acting on Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon’s directives, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin led teams to inspect shops, including grocery stores, bakeries, and meat sellers. Vendors found charging above official rates were arrested and handed over to Tarnol Police Station for legal action.

On the occasion, he confirmed that daily inspections are being conducted across all zones of Islamabad to monitor compliance. Teams specifically verify prices of edibles like flour, sugar, and cooking oil, as well as perishables like fruits and vegetables.

Magistrate Yamin emphasized that the crackdown targets both small and large businesses. “No exceptions will be made for overpricing. Citizens deserve fair access to essentials during Ramadan,” he stated.

Residents praised the administration’s efforts, with many reporting improved availability of affordable goods. One shopper in MPCH Society said, “Prices are visibly lower this week, and stalls are better stocked.”

The district administration has deployed mobile teams to respond swiftly to complaints via helpline.

Officials warned that vendors risk fines, license cancellation, or arrest for repeat violations.

The administration has fixed rates for over 40 essential items to prevent inflation during Ramazan. Similar inspections will continue daily, with a focus on evening hours when demand peaks.

