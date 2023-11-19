Magistrate crackdown on price gouging and unhygienic conditions in Industrial Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) In a swift and decisive crackdown on price gouging and unhygienic conditions, the Magistrate Industrial Area, acting on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, conducted a thorough inspection of various markets and establishments in the Industrial Area Sub-Division.

The Magistrate's inspection covered I-8 Markaz, Pakeezah Market, Sangam Market, Mughal Market, and surrounding areas, where he meticulously checked the prices of essential commodities and monitored the overall hygiene standards maintained by fruits and vegetable vendors, meat and chicken shops, restaurants, general stores, bakeries, and other businesses, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum told APP on Sunday.

During the inspection, the magistrate identified two shop owners and managers who were found to be blatantly overcharging customers. These individuals were promptly apprehended and transferred to the police station for further action.

The magistrate's actions sent a clear and strong message to all businesses in the industrial area that any attempts to exploit customers through unfair pricing practices or neglect basic hygiene standards will not be tolerated.

Moreover, the magistrate also issued stern warnings to other shop owners who were found to be violating the law. These warnings served as a reminder that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will not hesitate to take action against those who fail to comply with the regulations.

A resident, Inam Khan, appreciating the ICT authorities, said that the magistrate's timely intervention has not only brought relief to the residents of the industrial area but has also set a precedent for ensuring fair trade practices and maintaining high standards of hygiene in the area.