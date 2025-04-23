Open Menu

Magistrate Cracks Down On Overpricing In Tarnol, 8 Shopkeepers Detained

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the district administration has launched a crackdown on traders selling essential items at inflated prices in Tarnol.

Magistrate Mir Yameen from the Tarnol Zone has paid a surprise visit at several markets in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station. He checked fruit, vegetable, grocery, and other shops to ensure that food items were being sold according to official price lists.

During the inspection, eight shopkeepers were found violating the official pricing and were handed over to Tarnol police for further legal action.

According to the district administration spokesman, this move is part of a strict policy to prevent overpricing and ensure that citizens are not burdened by high costs of daily essentials.

The administration has said that there will be no leniency for those exploiting consumers. Residents of the rural areas appreciated the effort, calling it a much-needed step to control market rates.

Officials confirmed that monitoring will continue, and action will be taken wherever violations are found.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

18 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

24 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

38 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

45 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

53 minutes ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan