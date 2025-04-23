Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the district administration has launched a crackdown on traders selling essential items at inflated prices in Tarnol.

Magistrate Mir Yameen from the Tarnol Zone has paid a surprise visit at several markets in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station. He checked fruit, vegetable, grocery, and other shops to ensure that food items were being sold according to official price lists.

During the inspection, eight shopkeepers were found violating the official pricing and were handed over to Tarnol police for further legal action.

According to the district administration spokesman, this move is part of a strict policy to prevent overpricing and ensure that citizens are not burdened by high costs of daily essentials.

The administration has said that there will be no leniency for those exploiting consumers. Residents of the rural areas appreciated the effort, calling it a much-needed step to control market rates.

Officials confirmed that monitoring will continue, and action will be taken wherever violations are found.