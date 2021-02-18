Magistrate fined 76 shops, issued Rs 115000 fine challans

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates, Bahawalpur district visited 1468 shops and markets on February 17 and 18 and found irregularities at 76 places.

He issued fine challans worth Rs. 115,000 on the spot to shopkeepers found guilty of hoarding or keeping sub standard goods.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent place of their shops.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial told APP that the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in the district under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.