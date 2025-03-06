Magistrate fines shopkeepers for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The price control Magistrate here on Thursday imposed fine on three shopkeepers for violating official rate list of daily used items .

The spokesman said the magistrate visited various areas to ensure official rates and quality of daily use items and found three shopkeepers for overcharging.

He imposed fine Rs 5000 on the shopkeepers.

