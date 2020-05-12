UrduPoint.com
Magistrate Fines Shops Keepers On Overcharging In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:42 PM

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 804 shops and markets on Monday and found irregularities at 49 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 804 shops and markets on Monday and found irregularities at 49 shops.

Fine of Rs 116,200 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers during hold month of Ramzan and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

