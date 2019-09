(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 31,500 on profiteers in the city on Thursday.

The magistrates visited markets in Daulat Gate, Bawa Safra and Rasheedabad Chowk and imposed a fine of Rs 31,500 on shopkeepers.