Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

The latest reports say that a magistate of Marypolice station has issued arrest warrants of Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) A local magistate in Islamabad issued arrest warrant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

