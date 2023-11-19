Open Menu

Magistrate Sadar Cracks Down On Fruit And Vegetable Price Gouging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Magistrate Sadar cracks down on fruit and vegetable price gouging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Magistrate Sadar Sub-Division, conducted surprise raids on fruit and vegetable shops in Ali Market, Salman Market, and F-11 areas of the Sadar subdivision, bringing an end to the rampant price gouging that had been plaguing the area.

The ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Sunday that during the raids, the Magistrate uncovered widespread irregularities in the pricing of essential commodities, with shopkeepers blatantly overcharging customers.

One particularly egregious case involved a shopkeeper who was found to be selling tomatoes at an exorbitant price of Rs 200 per kilogram, a staggering 100% markup from the prevailing market rate.

In response to these blatant violations, the Magistrate took stern action, arresting the offending shopkeeper and transferring him to PS Tirunelveli. Additionally, other violators were slapped with hefty fines of Rs 20,000 and issued stern warnings against future price gouging.

This crackdown by Magistrate Sadar Sub-Division sends a clear message that the authorities will not tolerate any attempts to exploit the public through artificial price hikes. It is a much-needed step towards ensuring fair and equitable access to essential goods for all citizens.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli Price Sunday Market All From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

6 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

21 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

23 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

24 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan