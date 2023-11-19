Magistrate Sadar cracks down on fruit and vegetable price gouging

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Magistrate Sadar Sub-Division, conducted surprise raids on fruit and vegetable shops in Ali Market, Salman Market, and F-11 areas of the Sadar subdivision, bringing an end to the rampant price gouging that had been plaguing the area.

The ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Sunday that during the raids, the Magistrate uncovered widespread irregularities in the pricing of essential commodities, with shopkeepers blatantly overcharging customers.

One particularly egregious case involved a shopkeeper who was found to be selling tomatoes at an exorbitant price of Rs 200 per kilogram, a staggering 100% markup from the prevailing market rate.

In response to these blatant violations, the Magistrate took stern action, arresting the offending shopkeeper and transferring him to PS Tirunelveli. Additionally, other violators were slapped with hefty fines of Rs 20,000 and issued stern warnings against future price gouging.

This crackdown by Magistrate Sadar Sub-Division sends a clear message that the authorities will not tolerate any attempts to exploit the public through artificial price hikes. It is a much-needed step towards ensuring fair and equitable access to essential goods for all citizens.