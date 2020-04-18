Magistrate sends murder accused on remand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A court of judicial magistrate on Saturday sent an accused, involved in a murder case during ration distribution at Karachi, on 4-day physical remand.

According to a private news channel, accused has been shot killed Javed Bhatti on April 13 over a minor dispute during the distribution of ration by an NGO in the jurisdiction of Surjani Police Station.

Police conducted raids at different spots and managed to arrest the accused.

The police asked for the suspect's 14-day physical remand but the court only approved it for four days.

The court directed investigating officer to submit a progress report in the case during the next hearing.