Magistrate Takes Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Magistrate Saddar-Zone, Mir Yamin on Saturday took action against profiteers at Sangjani and booked a shopkeeper, besides imposing fine of Rs 11,000 to several others.

In a news release, he said the authorities were taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders, following the Deputy Commissioner directions of ensuring availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

"We are paying regular visits to the market and taking stern action against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists at their shops," he informed.

Yamin said, the performance of the price control magistrates would be monitored and on poor performance, action would be taken against the officer.

He warned the shopkeepers to ensure sale of essential commodities at government fixed rates failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, Aneel raided illegal agencies of petroleum/LPG products in the area of Bari Imam and booked four shopkeepers.

He also inspected prices of essential commodities, unauthorised use of polythene bags, adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and quality of food in National library's canteen. The violators have been fined and warned as per law.

