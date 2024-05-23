Open Menu

Magistrate Visits Saddar Zone To Check Notified Price Lists

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists

Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin Thursday visited different areas under the jurisdiction of Tarnool police stations on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon to check the notified price lists on food items, milk, vegetables, fruits, ovens and grocery stores in various markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin Thursday visited different areas under the jurisdiction of Tarnool police stations on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon to check the notified price lists on food items, milk, vegetables, fruits, ovens and grocery stores in various markets.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, the magistrate inspected the tandoors, fruit, and vegetable markets and arrested six shopkeepers on violation of the notified lists and transferred them to Tarnool police station for further legal actions.

The district administration was proactive to ensure the sale of food items to the citizens of the Federal capital at cheap prices. It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Police Police Station Sale Price Saddar Gas Market

Recent Stories

Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held on planning for development of city

Seminar held on planning for development of city

4 minutes ago
 AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

4 minutes ago
 Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexi ..

Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally

4 minutes ago
 NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris

NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi as ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..

17 minutes ago
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assi ..

Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscrim ..

Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..

17 minutes ago
 Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise ..

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

23 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boo ..

Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser

23 minutes ago
 Community awareness campaigns urged in fight again ..

Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC

23 minutes ago
 Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting wi ..

Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan