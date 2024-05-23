Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists

Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin Thursday visited different areas under the jurisdiction of Tarnool police stations on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon to check the notified price lists on food items, milk, vegetables, fruits, ovens and grocery stores in various markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin Thursday visited different areas under the jurisdiction of Tarnool police stations on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon to check the notified price lists on food items, milk, vegetables, fruits, ovens and grocery stores in various markets.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, the magistrate inspected the tandoors, fruit, and vegetable markets and arrested six shopkeepers on violation of the notified lists and transferred them to Tarnool police station for further legal actions.

The district administration was proactive to ensure the sale of food items to the citizens of the Federal capital at cheap prices. It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on daily basis.