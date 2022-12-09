Magistrates asked to ensure commodities' sale at fixed prices

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Narowal Muhammad Khalid has said that top priority of the price control magistrates is to ensure the sale of essential commodities at fixed prices and to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

While presiding over a performance review meeting of price control magistrates here on Friday, he said that profiteers did not deserve any leniency, as they not only violate the law but also commit violation of rights of consumers. The ADC-R said protection of consumers' rights was top priority of the administration.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners (ACs) of three tehsils, Zohaib Anjum, Dr Arshad Wattoo, Shiza Rehman and District Officer (DO) Industries /Focal Person for Prices Zeeshan Niaz, besides price control magistrates and officers concerned.

The district officer industries gave a briefing about working of the price control magistrates, fine imposed on wholesalers and the visits made by the magistrates in the markets. He said that a total of 8,768 inspections were conducted by price magistrates across the district from December 1 to 8.

As many as 548 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation and were fined a total of Rs 1,070,000. Twenty-five 25 cases were registered and 145 shopkeepers were arrested, he added.