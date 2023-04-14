Magistrates asked to ensure sale of edible items on fixed prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has directed the price control magistrates to continuously visit markets and bazaars and ensure sale of edible items including chicken meat at the government fixed rates.

He directed them to provide relief to common man in markets.

Meanwhile, 136 retailers and vendors were fined Rs 197,000 for selling essential items at exorbitant rates, and non-displaying of price lists at their shops.

They also got registered cases against 15 shopkeepers for sheer violation of the Price Control Act.