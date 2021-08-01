Magistrates asked to provide maximum relief to people

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan directed the magistrates to utilize all their energies for providing maximum relief to the masses and ensure smooth delivery of quality and clean food items.

She stated this while presiding over an emergency meeting of the Price Magistrates here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ayesha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioners- Irfan Martin, Usman Akram, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz, SNA Ali Sher and Price Magistrates also attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that implementation of price mechanism should be ensured at all costs, adding that maximum relief be provided to the people.

She said that prices of onion, garlic and tomato should be closely monitored.

The DC said that officials of the market committee should play their effective role in this regard.

She said that responsibility of the district administration was to provide basic necessities to the citizens at affordable prices.

The DC directed that cases against violators under Price Control Act be registered by arrestingthem on the spot.