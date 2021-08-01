UrduPoint.com

Magistrates Asked To Provide Maximum Relief To People

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Magistrates asked to provide maximum relief to people

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan directed the magistrates to utilize all their energies for providing maximum relief to the masses and ensure smooth delivery of quality and clean food items.

She stated this while presiding over an emergency meeting of the Price Magistrates here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ayesha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioners- Irfan Martin, Usman Akram, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz, SNA Ali Sher and Price Magistrates also attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that implementation of price mechanism should be ensured at all costs, adding that maximum relief be provided to the people.

She said that prices of onion, garlic and tomato should be closely monitored.

The DC said that officials of the market committee should play their effective role in this regard.

She said that responsibility of the district administration was to provide basic necessities to the citizens at affordable prices.

The DC directed that cases against violators under Price Control Act be registered by arrestingthem on the spot.

Related Topics

Price Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

1 minute ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

31 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

31 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

31 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.