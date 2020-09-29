UrduPoint.com
Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 108000 From 64 Shops

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:32 PM

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 436 shops and markets Tuesday and found irregularities at 64 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 436 shops and markets Tuesday and found irregularities at 64 places. Fine of Rs 108000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

