Magistrates Collect Rs 87,000 Fine From 27 Shops

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Magistrates collect Rs 87,000 fine from 27 shops

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates Monday visited different shops and markets and found irregularities at 534 places in the district.

They imposed Rs 87,000 fine on 27 shopkeepers for not displaying rate lists at prominent places.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, while issuing instructions to the price control magistrate, said that they should go out in the field on daily basis and take strict action against the shopkeepers involved in overpricing and hoarding.

