UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magistrates Conducting Raids To Monitor Prices:spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:31 PM

Magistrates conducting raids to monitor prices:spokesman

Provincial Industries & Trade Department's spokesman said on Friday that raids conducted by the price control magistrates in order to monitor prices of essential items across the province were accelerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Department's spokesman said on Friday that raids conducted by the price control magistrates in order to monitor prices of essential items across the province were accelerated.

The spokesman said that price control magistrates conducted raids on 10350 shops for monitoring prices of essential commodities. About 1952 complaints relating to price-hike were surfaced and 189 cases were registered in which 179 persons were arrested and fines amounting to Rs 3516000 were also imposed.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 22 Nov 2019

5 minutes ago

Don't fall prey to drug addiction, save your frien ..

5 minutes ago

Traffic police Peshawar distributes masks

5 minutes ago

Minor girl burnt to death in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Rate of Airstrikes in Yemen Decreases by 80% in Pa ..

15 minutes ago

Malta Rearrests Businessman in Slain Journalist Pr ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.