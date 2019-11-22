Magistrates conducting raids to monitor prices:spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Industries & Trade Department's spokesman said on Friday that raids conducted by the price control magistrates in order to monitor prices of essential items across the province were accelerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Department's spokesman said on Friday that raids conducted by the price control magistrates in order to monitor prices of essential items across the province were accelerated.

The spokesman said that price control magistrates conducted raids on 10350 shops for monitoring prices of essential commodities. About 1952 complaints relating to price-hike were surfaced and 189 cases were registered in which 179 persons were arrested and fines amounting to Rs 3516000 were also imposed.