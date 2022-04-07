UrduPoint.com

Magistrates Deputes To Ensure Good Quality Commodities: DC Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Magistrates deputes to ensure good quality commodities: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on shopkeepers during the holy month of Ramzan.

During his visit to different Ramada here, the DC said that as per directions of provincial government, a number of price control magistrates have been also deputed in the city to ensure good quality commodities at cheaper rates.

He said the earlier magistrates launched crack down against profiteers and imposed and fined on shopkeepers and sent various to Jail.

He said the Utility Stores were providing relief to citizens as good quality commodities at cheaper rates were available in the bazaars. He said that Price control magistrates had been directed to continue crack down without any discrimination.

He further said that crackdown would continue till the Chand Raat to eliminate the mal-trend of profiteering and to provide maximum relief to the general public.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Visit Sukkur Price Government

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation ..

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation in Ukraine to Free Belarusian ..

15 minutes ago
 1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

15 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st ..

Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st Ramzan

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of uplift proje ..

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

15 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting ..

PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting of Tehsil Lora LB election

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals ..

Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented in Istanbul - Lavro ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.