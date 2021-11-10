Magistrates directed to accelerate action against hoarders; sufficient stock of sugar available in district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the price magistrates to accelerate the crackdown against hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law to check sugar hoarding in all tehsils of the district.

According to a district administration spokesman, there were sufficient stocks of sugar in all tehsils of the district and there was no shortage of imported sugar in Rawalpindi district.

He informed that the DC had instructed all the price magistrates to ensure supply of sugar at official rates and take strict action against the violators.

He said, no one would be allowed to indulge in hoarding of food items particularly sugar.

He informed that the district administration had initiated stern action against those who sell sugar at more than the fixed price.

Assistant Commissioner Taxila also visited different markets to check prices and availability of sugar, he said adding, several shopkeepers were imposed fines amounting to Rs 30,000 on official rate violation.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had launched a special campaign and took action against profiteers and hoarders while the premises of the violators were being sealed.

Imported sugar was also being sold in 33 sahulat bazaars across Rawalpindi district and so far 329 metric tonnes had been sold in these markets, he informed.

