Magistrates Directed To Take Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 08:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has directed the price control magistrates to take action against profiteers and hoarders for providing relief to the people during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak and to control artificial inflation in the district.

He issued these directions while presiding over the performance review meeting of Price Control Magistrates here on Friday.

He said that profiteers did not deserve any concession. He directed the Price Control Magistrates to impose fine on those retailers who were violating price lists.

He directed the Price Control Magistrates to remain present in markets from noon to evening and monitor the prices of edible items.

He further directed for including the prices of 'Samosa and Pakorra' in price lists.

He said that in case of repeated violations, the violators be arrested on the spot besides registering cases against them.

