Magistrates expedite efforts to control overcharging in Jhang

The price control magistrates have expedited their efforts to nab violators of fixed rate and responsible for overcharging

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The price control magistrates have expedited their efforts to nab violators of fixed rate and responsible for overcharging.

They conducted raids at 291 places out of which 268 shopkeepers were held for overcharging.

They awarded cash fine of Rs 350,800 and FIR was registered against one shopkeeper. Moreover warning was issued to 32 shopkeepers.

The deputy commissioner, in a meeting with traders, warned that no one would be spared for overcharging.