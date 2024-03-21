Magistrates Hold 3,613 Inspections In District
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Price Control Magistrates held 3,613 inspections in the district on Thursday and imposed Rs 310,000 fine on 161 profiteers and 80 shopkeepers for not displaying price lists.
According to official sources, a shopkeeper was booked, 5 shops were sealed and 18 others were arrested.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited model bazaar, Jhang road and checked quality and prices of different items at 13 agriculture fair price shops.
He inspected the quality of fruits, vegetables and other essential items and inquired from consumers about discounted prices of the items.
