UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magistrates Impose Fine Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:22 PM

Magistrates impose fine against profiteers

The price control magistrates conducted raids at several places and imposed fine worth Rs 129,700 against profiteers and hoarders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates conducted raids at several places and imposed fine worth Rs 129,700 against profiteers and hoarders.

According to an official press release issued here, on the special directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzafar Khan Siaal, teams of price control magistrates conducted raids at several markets and bazaars.

They found violation of government's fixed rates at 87 points and they imposed fine worth Rs 129,700 against profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Bahawalpur Price Market Government

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

UK to Cancel 14-Day Quarantine for Foreign Arrival ..

11 minutes ago

A Battery Beast at 5,000mAh: Meet the new HUAWEI Y ..

25 minutes ago

MS Civil Hospital urges people to adopt precaution ..

11 minutes ago

One window centre set up at corporation office

11 minutes ago

FM Qureshi inaugurates rebuilt mosque at foreign m ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.