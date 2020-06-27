Magistrates impose fine against profiteers

The price control magistrates conducted raids at several places and imposed fine worth Rs 129,700 against profiteers and hoarders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates conducted raids at several places and imposed fine worth Rs 129,700 against profiteers and hoarders.

According to an official press release issued here, on the special directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzafar Khan Siaal, teams of price control magistrates conducted raids at several markets and bazaars.

They found violation of government's fixed rates at 87 points and they imposed fine worth Rs 129,700 against profiteers.