Magistrates Impose Rs 1.24m Fine On Retailers

Published August 22, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The district price control magistrates, in a day-long activity, imposed Rs 1.24 million fine on profiteers, here on Thursday.

They got arrested 42 retailers over the price control act and sealed 7 shops and registered cases against 4 others.

According to official sources, the monitoring held overall 1,352 inspections in various markets and bazaars and brought 199 profiteers under legal action.

Focal Person Riaz Hussain Anjum said that a zero tolerance policy is being followed in profiteering to provide relief to people.

