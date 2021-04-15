Magistrates impose Rs 92,000 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :price magistrates Thursday continued their operation across the district and imposed Rs 92,000 on 28 shopkeepers during 129 inspections over profiteering and violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), on the first day on Ramazan.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir, the district administration was continuing operation against overcharging and in this regards cases had also been registered against three shopkeepers over selling sugar on higher rate.

He said that sugar was available at the rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars across the district, a 10-kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs 375 in Ramazan bazaars and 20,000 bags had been sold out so far.

While 18,000-kg of sugar had been sold out at the rate of Rs 65 per kg in the Ramazan bazaars.