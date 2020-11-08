UrduPoint.com
Magistrates Imposed Rs 357,300 Fine On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine Rs 357,300 on 248 profiteers in markets during last three weeks.

The magistrates also got register cases against six shopkeepers over serious violations and also sealed three other shops under price control act.

The price checking teams overall checked price lists at 15,987 shops during the last three weeks and took action against the violators.

They also issued warnings to 217 shopkeepers and distributed 1517 pricelists among shopkeepers.

