Magistrates inspect shops, check price lists

On the directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur division, magistrates visited markets and checked price lists at shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown

According to a press release issued here, Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary has directed the magistrates to inspect prices of groceries, edible and general items at shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown being carried out to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The magistrates found violation of fixed rates at 92 shops and imposed fined the shopkeepers. The price control magistrates fined Rs 153,500 to the shopkeepers, it said.