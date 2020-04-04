UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magistrates Inspect Shops, Check Price Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:07 PM

Magistrates inspect shops, check price lists

On the directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur division, magistrates visited markets and checked price lists at shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur division, magistrates visited markets and checked price lists at shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown.

According to a press release issued here, Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary has directed the magistrates to inspect prices of groceries, edible and general items at shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown being carried out to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The magistrates found violation of fixed rates at 92 shops and imposed fined the shopkeepers. The price control magistrates fined Rs 153,500 to the shopkeepers, it said.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Price Market

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Surpasses 4,700 ..

4 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures to control coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

11 coronavirus positive cases confirmed in Dir Low ..

4 minutes ago

Google doodle pays tribute to Squash Champion Hash ..

20 minutes ago

Food dept taking steps to ensure availability of f ..

4 minutes ago

Stranded Pakistani artists to comeback soon: Spoke ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.