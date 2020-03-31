Magistrates mobilised to ensure availability of flour, other commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Rafaqat Ali Gillani said on Tuesday that all district price control magistrates had been mobilised to ensure availability of wheat flour and other daily-use commodities in the province.

He directed the district administrations and the price control departments to regularly monitor markets and flour mills to control prices and ensure availability of flour across the province, says a handout issued here.

The CM special assistant also inspected various shops in Rafiqabad, Chowk Azam and other areas of Layyah district, along with Price Control Magistrate Sadia Khan.

He also inspected various flour sale points and shops and said that wheat flour and other commodities were being sold at the government fixed rates, adding that legal action would be taken against hoarders, profiteers and price hikers. He said that interests of common man would be safeguarded.

The CM assistant asked people about availability and quality of the wheat flour, who expressed satisfaction over the government arrangements