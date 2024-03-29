Magistrates ordered to expedite action against profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed special price control magistrates to expedite action against profiteers and hoarders in the district.

He gave these directions in a meeting to review the performance of the special price control magistrates held at his office here on Friday in which assistant commissioners and price control magistrates participated.

The DC urged the magistrates to go out in the field and closely monitor the prices of food items instead of sitting in offices. He said that in future the performance of each price magistrate would be evaluated on a daily basis and action would be taken against those who show poor performance.