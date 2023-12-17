Magistrates ordered to take strict action against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has activated price control magistrates against profiteers.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he said that the government was committed to providing maximum relief to the general public by controlling an artificial price hike and black-marketing of daily-use items.

Therefore, all price control magistrates should be active in the field and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders, he added. He also directed market committees to ensure the presence of their staff at the time of auction of fruits and vegetables so that there was no illogical increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables.